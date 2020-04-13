EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen has warned people against making any summer holiday plans, as we don’t know yet how long the coronavirus pandemic will affect European countries.

Most planes are currently grounded and many countries have put wide-ranging travel restrictions and warnings in place.

While some nations are considering first steps out of weeks-long shutdowns of public life, much of Europe is near a standstill.

As a result, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper that she “would advise waiting with such plans.

She said: “I’d advise everyone to wait before making holiday plans.

“At the moment, no one can make reliable forecasts for July and August.

“We will need to learn to live with this virus for many months, probably until next year.”

The warning comes days after French president Emmanuel Macron was reported to suggest that the EU stayed closed until September.

Source: the Sun