Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied media reports that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The report that Bolsonaro is the first head of state to contract the virus spread quickly, but now the President says that it is not true.

Last week Bolsonaro met with US President Donald Trump which now raises the prospect that Trump was also exposed to the virus. Trump also attended the CPAC conservative conference in D.C. where one person was diagnosed with the virus, but no other cases have surfaced so far. Still, his meeting with Bolsonaro was more extensive, as the two spent a lot of time in Florida, in Trump’s Mar a Lago resort.