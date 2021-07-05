Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whose country holds the rotating Presidency of the European Council, warned that imposing imaginary European values and violating local traditions is the fastest way to collapse up the Union.

The European Union brings together countries with different traditions, with different culture. There are differences that need to be taken into account and respected, the Slovenian Prime Minister said.

Jansa issued his warning amid growing pressure on Central European countries to accept the recent cultural adoptions of some of the Western countries, such as the gay pride parades. Jansa supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his move to allow parents to opt out of having their children taught with sexually explicit materials in school.