If we want to dig to the bottom of the problems, we always end up in the same place: the question of energy. And the situation is that Europe has run out of energy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.

Whatever we have, we have to bring it here from somewhere else because we cannot function without energy, even for innovation, energy is the alpha and omega. Another problem is that the energy that comes to Europe is expensive. Nevertheless, we have to fight the fundamentalist greens and the bureaucrats involved in geopolitical games. They need to be defeated, and this argument is a real battle to not exclude various energy sources – carbon, nuclear, gas – from the possibilities.

Now, for political reasons, Europe is refusing the use of different energy sources, thus we are increasing our own lives and making the situation more difficult for our own industry in the global competition. There are few continents in such a difficult situation as ours, but only our continent makes their own lives this much harder.

What can Hungary do in this situation? First of all, I would like to make it clear that Hungary and the Hungarian government will do what is required by the homeland.

We ain’t gonna have no shortage of energy. This is not a prediction, this is a statement of fact. There will be gas in Hungary and enough electricity, Orban stressed.