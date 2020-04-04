Health-care staff will receive a 500,000 forint (EUR 1,380) bonus this year, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday in an interview, Daily News Hungary reported.

Orbán told public broadcaster Kossuth Radio that a decision on curfew restrictions introduced last week to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic is planned to be made on Wednesday.

The restrictions are in force until next Saturday, and a decision will be needed as to whether to extend them or not.

“We will do so if we have to,” he added.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government’s reallocation plan for how to redeploy health-care staff when the coronavirus becomes widespread was Hungary’s most important document. It is compulsory for all health staff to come under central command in a health emergency, he noted. Fully 110 dormitories for 19,820 people and 58 hotels for 5,661 people, as well as 3,543 vehicles, are on hand, he added.