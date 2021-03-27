We have one topic, one topic that is really important, and that’s vaccines and vaccine procurement, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said ahead of the upcoming EU summit to begin on Thursday, the V4 news agency reported.

Brussels has undertaken the task of procuring vaccines for the member states. If it succeeds, if it goes fast, we save a lot of lives, if it goes slowly, we lose a lot of lives, Viktor Orban said in his video uploaded to his social media account. That’s why we will be discussing today how to get Brussels to obtain the jabs much faster, smoother and more efficiently than before, which we, the prime ministers and governments of the member states, can then use to save lives, the Hungarian Prime Minister said.