Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa squashed all hopes of the candidate countries for membership in the European Union, with the statement that the EU is not in conditions to expand to new members.

In a conversation with the Portuguese editorial office of CNN, Costa referred primarily to Ukraine, which hopes to receive a quick admission to the EU, as a European response to the war started by Russia. Costa also pointed to the Balkan countries, which he said to have received many promises from the EU, and warned that we must lower our expectations.

The EU has very clear criteria for the accession of new Member States but, unfortunately, it does not have criteria regarding its own capacity to welcome these new Member States, said Costa, who favors being “clear” before potential applicants.