Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter Szijjártó, said that the two serious security challenges facing the EU simultaneously affect Serbia and Hungary.

After meeting the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Szijjártó said that Serbia and Hungary are feeling the really heavy consequences of the war in the neighborhood, but also that they are exposed to a lot of pressure from illegal migration.

The consequences of war and migration appear in our countries at the same time, and both sides are interested in peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. Continuation of the war or its escalation means a very serious danger for our two countries and peoples because we are not responsible for that war, but its escalation means a very serious danger, Szijjártó pointed out.

He says that because of this, all decisions and measures that lead to the escalation and continuation of the war are against the national interests of Hungarians and Serbs. We are interested in peace, he added.

The Hungarian minister added that the good cooperation between the two countries has been going on for more than eight and a half years and that personal relations are a good basis for good official cooperation.