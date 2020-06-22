The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Sunday an increase of 183,020 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a global daily record.

Total global cases were over 8.7 million and at least 461,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to a daily report.

The previous record for new cases in a day was 181,232 on June 18.

The global death toll rose by 4,743 to 461,715 on Sunday.

The biggest increase on Sunday was from the Americas with 116,041 new cases, according to the WHO.

In the region 3,241 people died in the 24-hour period.

On Sunday, deaths related to Covid-19 in Brazil passed the 50,000 mark, health authorities reported, a toll second only to the United States’.

The South-East Asia region had the second highest number of new cases, at 20,248, and 399 deaths over the past day, the WHO said on Sunday.

Source: dpa/MIA