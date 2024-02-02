In the 22nd round of the Premier League, Manchester United footballers secured a victory in their visit to Wolverhampton with a scoreline of 4:3. The “Red Devils” took an early lead in the first half, with goals from Rashford in the fifth minute and Hoylund in the 22nd minute.

The hosts managed to narrow the margin in the 71st minute through a penalty converted by Sarabia, and McTominy extended the lead to 3:1 in the 75th minute with an assist from Fernandes.

Despite Kilman reducing the score to 3:2 in the 82nd minute, a late shock awaited United as Neto equalized in stoppage time, securing a 3-3 draw.

The “Wolves” came close to avoiding defeat, but the young Mejnu secured the win for Manchester United in the 97th minute.

In the league table, Manchester United currently holds the seventh position with 35 points, while Wolverhampton is in the 11th place with 29 points.