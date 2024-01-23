Mohamed Salah’s muscle injury appears to be more severe than initially anticipated, and the Liverpool forward could be sidelined for nearly a month, according to his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa. Initially returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to undergo treatment in the UK, Salah’s chances of participating in the remainder of the tournament now face a significant setback.

Issa, sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought, and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.” He emphasized Salah’s commitment to intensive rehabilitation in the UK, with the aim of rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.

Liverpool confirmed Salah’s return to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday for an intensive rehabilitation program with the club’s medical team. The injury, worse than initially feared, occurred during Egypt’s AFCON fixture against Ghana. Liverpool expressed their commitment to providing Salah the best chance for a swift recovery, with the hope of his return to action for both club and country, contingent on Egypt’s progress in the AFCON.

Despite Salah’s absence, Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory against Bournemouth, moving five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Manager Jürgen Klopp had acknowledged the likelihood of Salah returning to Merseyside, stating, “If that’s the plan, however long he’s out, probably everybody sees it like this, it makes sense that he’s doing the rehab with us or with our people.” Klopp expressed confidence in Salah’s return, noting their communication since the injury and expressing optimism about the forward’s recovery.