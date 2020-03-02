Vardar will play against the Hungarian Pick Szeged in the first round of the EHF Champions League. The first game will be played in Skopje between March 18 and 22 and the return leg will be played in Szeged between March 25 and 29.

Other pairings include Dinamo Bucharest vs PSG, Celja – Kielce, Wisla – Veszprem, Porto – Aalborg and Flensburg – Montpellier. Barcelona and Kiel qualify directly into the second round after winning the two groups.

Vardar is the defending champion, but is now beset by serious financial problems, as its main sponsor Sergey Samsonenko is being pushed out of the country.