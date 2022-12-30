Ajvar began to be sold in markets throughout Greece and Europe. This news would be completely normal and welcome if it was a product made in one of the factories in the Republic of Macedonia. But this is an authentic Greek product, produced by Liakada.

The jar is labeled as “Hellenic cuisine” “Paprika-Ajvar”. A jar of 330 grams is sold for 3.4 euros.

This is not the first product from “their” “Macedonia” to be sold as Greek. Previously it happened with peppers and wine.

Greece is already heavily promoting the “Macedonia the GReat” campaign, although a special commission between the two countries will still have to agree on trademarks according to the Prespa Agreement.