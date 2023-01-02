One person was killed and three seriously injured in north-eastern Greece when a fully loaded minibus overturned, local police said on Monday, according to Greek radio.

It is not clear why the minibus, which had been carrying migrants, overturned. The driver, who is suspected of people smuggling, has since disappeared.

Twelve of the migrants in the bus were unharmed.

The vehicle was on its way from the Turkish-Greek border region to western Greece, police sources said – a common route used by people smugglers.

Many migrants try to reach Central and Western Europe or Italy with the help of smugglers without registering in Greece.

According to the migrants, the smuggling gangs collect up to €7,000 ($7,400) for arranging such journeys.

