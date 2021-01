A new earthquake rocked the area of Petrinja at 7.49 a.m. Monday, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, Ines Ivancic of the Croatian Seismological Survey told Croatian Radio.

Earlier today, at 4.20 a.m., seismographs of the Croatian Seismological Survey registered a 3.5 earthquake two kilometers northeast of Petrinja. The intensity of that tremor was IV-V degrees on the European macroseismic scale (EMS).

Source: Hina/MIA