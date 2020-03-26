The Parliament of Kosovo voted out the short-lived Albin Kurti Government. The populist leaders was undermined by open hostility from US diplomats, which pushed his coalition partner LDK to jump ship.

A last minute intervention from a number of European Union countries, led by France and Germany, on Kurti’s behalf, was not sufficient to keep him in office. Kurti’s allies are warning that his removal will open the way for a US sponsored deal with Serbia that might include border change.