At the archeologic site Belazora near Sveti Nikole, eastern Macedonia, there is an ongoing conservation of the “King’s Palace”, conducted by teams of archeologists from the Museum of Shtip and the Philosophy Faculty from Skopje, wherein the Department of Architecture operates.

Professor Dragi Mitrevski stated that previous researches have found that the building of the “Palace” started around the fifth century b.c.e., and already in the fourth century b.c.e. it was in full use. There is lso data from this period, featuring kings and historical evets related to the site.