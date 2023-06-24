As part of the Open Balkan initiative, the Belgrade Philharmonic led by maestro Zubin Mehta gave a concert performance on Saturday at the Macedonian Philharmonic.

Mehta and the Belgrade Philharmonic orchestra showcased special performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

“Maestro Mehta is considered one of the most important conductors on the world music scene, where he has been present for more than 60 years, with his performances that are considered historic today. The concert to celebrate the Belgrade Philharmonic’s centenary will be his 11th performance with this orchestra. The concert with the Belgrade Philharmonic will be the third performance of the maestro in Skopje – the first was in 1967, when he performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra in the Universal Hall, the second in 2007, when he conducted the concert of the Israel Philharmonic in the “Metropolis Arena” of the Skopje fair,” the National Philharmonic said in a press release.