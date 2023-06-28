Non-discrimination, diversity, inclusion and modern issues raised by digitization were the topics discussed at Tuesday’s meeting between Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejčinović-Burić.

At the meeting, according to a press release from the Ministry of Culture, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska highlighted the complexity and the challenges the Ministry faces in securing complete inclusivity of the legislation and promotion of human rights in the country on the path to membership in the European Union.

“The discussion over the adoption of the Law on Gender Equality is of exceptional importance, and a step towards providing equal opportunities for all women,” said the Culture Minister.

Kostadinovska-Stojchevska, said the press release, spoke about the significance of the inclusion of Roma women and the revolutionary National Action Plan on Roma women in Macedonia.

“We have to deal with the fast spread of disinformation and hate speech on the digital platforms, a modern challenge that many European countries face,” said the Minister.

The Culture Minister also spoke about the potential of including Macedonia within the CoE’s Cultural Routes program and the opportunities provided by this platform for connecting the countries of the region and Europe.

“We are eager to increase our cultural exchange and integration, and to that end, we gladly accepted the invitation to participate in the digital exhibition ‘Free to Create – Create to be Free’ with two selected works,” said the press release.

According to the press release, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska said she remains committed to fostering an inclusive culture and making use of the opportunities for cultural exchange. She said she believes that such initiatives will promote understanding, equality and progress while Macedonia continues down its path to the European Union.