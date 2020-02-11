The Government will reward the ‘Honeyland’ film crew with 3 million denars (EUR 50,000), interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski and finance minister Nina Angelovska informed.

The ‘Honeyland’ crew won the most important Oscar yesterday – for humanity, simplicity, environmental awareness and big heart. You have conquered our hearts and the hearts of millions of people around the world and with a symbolic gesture we would like to thank you – so we made a decision tonight at a government session to reward the Honeyland crew with 3 million denars. Because you added the epithet ‘Honey’ to our country. Because you made us so proud! Angelovska wrote on Facebook.

The ‘Honeyland’ documentary was nominated in two categories – Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film.

Yesterday, Republika reported that the Macedonian documentary ‘Honeyland’ will not receive a state award as promised by the government because it has no legal basis for it, and the monetary award will come from the budget reserves.