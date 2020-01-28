A group of leading actors from the Macedonian National Theater returned home from China today, where their tour performing Chekhov’s Seagull was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group was several thousand kilometers from Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the epidemic, but never the less they decided to return to Macedonia as soon as possible. The group included Zvezdana Angelovska, Nikola Ristanovski, Emil Ruben, Darja Rizova and other top members of the MNT troupe. They were all scanned upon arrival to Skopje and no signs of inlamation were found.