The Republic of Macedonia is slowly beginning to collapse in all areas, the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE Igor Janusev said at Tuesday’s press conference, urging once again the authorities to accept the party’s proposals to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Companies, businesses and citizens desperately need help like never before. The government, in addition to holding meaningless press conferences, does not actually implement anything in the economy as active measures to help companies. According to the latest poll as many as 20% of citizens were temporarily fired. That’s over 160,000 citizens. On average, a member of every fifth family in the Republic of Macedonia is left without a job, Janusev said.

He added that despite this striking data, the government is doing nothing again.