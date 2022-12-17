During the 2023 summer season, Air Serbia will fly to Ohrid and 22 new destinations that were not available in the 2022 summer season, MIA reports from Belgrade.

As of June 4 next year, the national airline will introduce flights to Krakow, and only a day later, on June 5, 2023, to Ohrid and Varna. The tickets for the new destinations are already on sale. Tickets to Ohrid are available at a starting price of EUR 49. Air Serbia will offer four flights per week to the new destinations in Poland, Bulgaria and Macedonia, said Air Serbia in a press release.

Along with Krakow, Ohrid and Varna, Air Serbia will offer flights to 22 new cities.

“We are proud of the fact that, including charter destinations, we are approaching the number of nearly 100 destinations in the upcoming summer season within our growing network,” said Air Serbia’s manager Boško Rupić.

From Ohrid via Belgrade, passengers will have the opportunity to connect with the large number of destinations offered by Air Serbia.