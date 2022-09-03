The latest data on the inflation rate in Macedonia are devastating. Macedonia has the highest inflation in the region and among the highest in Europe. According to data for the month of July, Macedonia has inflation of 16%, which is higher than the inflation rates of Serbia (12.8%), Bulgaria (14.9%), Montenegro (14.9%), Greece (11.3%), Croatia (12.7%), Albania (7.5%), said VMRO-DPMNE.

This shows that in our country the citizens get poorer much more than any other country. The fact that Macedonia also has one of the worst economic results in another segment, namely GDP growth in the second quarter of 2022, shows that the situation is desperate. Macedonia has a growth of only 2.8%, which is two to three times worse than all the Balkan economies. The standard of the people is collapsing, the prices of basic life products are rising by 50 to 100%, the economy is dying, said the opposition party.