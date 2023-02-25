Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference on Saturday that bread prices will freeze as of Tuesday, and won’t exceed MKD 33.

This is just the first step of the products listed in the Government’s decision. New decisions on price freezes will follow. Analyzes are being made for the pasta and those funds will be used to cancel some duties, Bekteshi said.

According to Bekteshi, the measure will be valid as long as it is in the interest of the citizens.