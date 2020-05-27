In regard to the owners of catering facilities who complain that they have not yet received protocols, and some will reopen on Thursday, May 28, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi reiterated that the government’s decision unveiled on Tuesday is valid and applies only to catering facilities that have open areas.

The working hours of catering facilities is until 8 pm and only four people can be seated at a table. The work of catering facilities that have no open areas will be regulated at a next stage.

The protocols have been submitted to the chambers of commerce.