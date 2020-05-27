All decrees from the third set of anti-crisis measures will be adopted by Friday at the latest, before the end of the state of emergency on Saturday. The preparation of decrees is nearing completion, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said on Wednesday.
Bekteshi said that citizens will get the necessary information related to receiving state aid at the beginning of next week.
Decree on payment cards will be adopted today or tomorrow at latest, while the decree on issuance of vouchers is being drafted, which will be submitted to the government by end of the week or at the beginning of the next one at the latest. We are prepared to adopt them before the end of the state of emergency on Saturday, Bekteshi told reporters saying that concessions for detailed geological research of mineral resources have been revoked in the village of Labunishta, Struga.
Comments are closed for this post.