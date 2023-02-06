Snezana Lupevska’s KOD show reveals that the government of Kovacevski and Ahmeti buys more expensive Russian gas from a company whose owner is under the sanctions of two NATO countries.

After the scandal with the Russian spy Onishchenko, the selection of the Croatian firm to oversee the highway to be built by the American firm Bechtel, which is owned by Russian oligarchs close to Putin, and the Russian connection to the water plant in the village of Gari, KOD reveals a fourth connection of government actors to businesses of Russian tycoons.

Last night, KOD revealed information about the Bulgarian company “Balkan Utilities”, whose bank guarantees were given during the purchase of gas, which the state company ESM declared as confidential information.