Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said that the first artificial intelligence-based digital assistant Ada will be launched soon, through which companies will be able to receive detailed information about the conditions for investing in our country and the state aid.

Transparency, which will also lead to reducing corruption, is one of government’s top priorities. In line with this aim, a little over a year ago we started creating the first artificial intelligence-based digital assistant Ada through which companies will be able to receive complete information about the conditions for investing in our country and the state aid. Ada will offer all information on financial support under the Economic Growth Plan, Bytyqi said at the “Year of New Opportunities” conference, which was held in Skopje.

Deputy PM Bytyqi said that in 2021 he talked with various donors as well as with his colleagues how to improve the efficiency of state aid as a mechanism that we use.