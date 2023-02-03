As of midnight, the prices of diesel fuel and extra light household fuel will drop by two denars, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The retail price of Eurosuper BS 95 remains MKD 84 per liter, and that of Eurosuper BS 98 is MKD 86 per liter. The retail price of Eurodiesel BS (D-E-V) will be MKD 80 per liter.

The new retail price of extra light household fuel is MKD 78.5 per liter, and that of crude oil is MKD 41.346 per kilogram.

Price adjustments are due to international oil price fluctuations and changes in currency rates, the ERC notes.