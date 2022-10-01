VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the Government to delegate Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi to have a meeting with him and discuss the VMRO proposal to resolve the energy crisis. The opposition leader claims that there are available sources of cheaper energy, compared to the inflated prices Macedonia is paying during the on-going deep energy crisis. Mickoski wanted to present his proposal to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, but he is refusing a meeting.

I offer a concept for this autumn and winter, and for next year. This is not about scoring political points, but preserving the future of Macedonia. Since DImitar Kovacevski has deserted and is running away from a meeting a TV duel with me, I’m inviting Deputy Prime Minister Bytyqi to meet me on Sunday, Mickoski said.