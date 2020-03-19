Mickoski: Let’s buy Macedonian products in these difficult times Economy 19.03.2020 / 19:52 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin In these tough times for the Macedonian economy, buy Macedonian products and save jobs, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook. Let’s help Macedonian companies, let’s help workers and finally help Macedonia, he said. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.03.2020 The economy is collapsing, the world counts victims, and the government makes stickers! Macedonia 18.03.2020 Mickoski: The virus should not be used as a topic for political points Macedonia 16.03.2020 Mickoski: Leaders’ meeting to discuss postponing the elections in the interest of the citizens and the state Economy News Almost all 5,000 Draexlmaier employees on forced leave “Kromberg & Schubert” sends all employees on a collective leave Mickoski: The government must cover half of the employee costs of personal income Bekteshi: No need for panic buying, enough food available Government decides to freeze prices of basic products, bans export of wheat and wheat flour Gasoline, diesel prices drop as of Monday Companies hit by the coronavirus ask for tax exemptions Macedonian central bank sees growing risks from the spread of the coronavirus .
Comments are closed for this post.