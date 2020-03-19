Most of the 5,000 Draexlmaier workers will be on vacation leave as of Monday. The factory confirmed to MIA that as of next week they will operate at a significantly reduced capacity, almost to a technical minimum. All this, as they add, is in line with the recommendations for coronavirus protection and the current state of the automotive industry.

Workers will collectively use part of their paid annual leave. Paid leave will be two weeks. After that, according to the job orders and the whole situation with the coronavirus, an appropriate decision will be made, according to the German factory that employs workers from several municipalities.