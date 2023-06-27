The Government completely forgot the ten-year program for water supply. An audit of the already allocated land is needed, because larger parcels mean larger economically justified agricultural production, reduced expenses, and more benefit for the workers! – wrote Mickoski on Tuesday.
-We need a new, green industrial zone, accommodating the production capacities that will develop a contractual relations with the local farmers, and guarantee the acquisition of their products”< Mickoski suggested.
