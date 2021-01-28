Instead of reinvesting in Macedonia, foreign companies go to neighboring Serbia.

In the past, they have repeatedly criticized the poor business climate and frequent changes in laws, as well as insufficient care by government officials in charge of them. Some of them even testify that they received an answer from certain government officials that there is enough investment in the country, which did not take into account the problems that trouble companies.

Viktor Mizo, President of the Association of Foreign Companies with Technologically Advanced Production, confirmed on TV Telma’s “Top Tema” show that the companies have made decisions to expand their business in neighboring Serbia.

Some of the companies in Macedonia instead of reinvesting here made reinvestments in neighboring countries, for example we had two investments of “Adient” here, it went to Serbia, “Kromberg & Schubert” went to Serbia, “Aptiv” went to Serbia and that is a very bad signal when you see that companies that are located here, don’t reinvest in our country but take their new projects to other places, we failed to keep them, said Victor Mizo.

Just companies from the automotive industry in Macedonia employ over 28 thousand people, exports exceeded 3 billion in 2019, and last year there was a decrease of 13 percent.

In 2020, 49% of all exports from Macedonia belong to these 19 companies that are from the automotive industry, ie more than two thirds belong to these companies.