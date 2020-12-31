We’re leaving behind a year of constant daily challenges both personally and professionally. We’ve faced a long-unseen crisis, in which we were all required to take care of people’s health first all the while making swift decisions to support well-being in these difficult circumstances, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska says in a New Year’s message.

This year reminded us that our greatest value is the brave, dedicated and professional people, without whose support it is impossible to successfully go through the turmoil brought by crises. It is these embedded values, and for us as a central bank, that have made it easier for us to meet our goals and successfully tackle all the challenges in 2020, she said.