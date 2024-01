Tomorrow, the Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to announce the new fuel prices. At the moment, the price of Brent oil on the world stock exchanges is $83 per barrel.

And currently in Macedonia, fuel is dispensed at the following prices:

EUROSUPER BS – 95 76.5 den/l

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 73.5 den/l

EUROSUPER BS – 98 78.5 den/l