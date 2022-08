The price of diesel rises by MKD 2 and mazut by MKD 1.292 as of Thursday midnight, while the prices of gasoline and Extra Light Fuel Oil remain unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.

Here are the new prices:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 89.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 91.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 98.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 93.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 52.978 (denars/kilogram)