The Ministry of Finance has reported that the demand for the second issue of the popular bond exceeded expectations, with an impressive 80 percent increase over the proposed amount. According to a press release, the popular bond’s second issue has been completed successfully.

During the auction held on Tuesday, 907 citizens invested a total of Mden 1.085.480.000 (EUR 17.7 million) in the popular bond. This investment amount is 1.8 times higher than the figure initially published in the Prospectus for the second issue of the bond.