The social partners made significant progress in the negotiations over the growth of wages in the public sector, said the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy in a press release Thursday, following the session of the Economic and Social Council.

The session was chaired by the Minister of labor and Social Policy, Jovanka Trenchevska, and attended by the Vice-PM for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bitiqi, representatives of the competent ministries, of the trade unions, and the of the employers.

According to the Ministry, the methodology for the growth of wages in the public sector was presented at the session. The methodology proposes a transition period between 2023 and 2025, i.e., wage increases during a period of 2.5 years.

The Council’s session will continue on Monday, and the new proposals for the calculation of wages of public sector employees will be reviewed.

“After the constructive discussion between the social partners, a conclusion was reached that the transition period of 2.5 years is acceptable, and the government representatives will carry out new simulations based on the proposals submitted by the unions,” said the Ministry.