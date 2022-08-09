In a post on social media, former MP Zoran Vitanov proposed a measure regarding the way in which the Government can provide the necessary funds without further burdening the citizens.

The government plans to increase taxes?

Let me give them a suggestion: the banking sector in Macedonia makes about 150 million euros in annual net profit. If you tax them with a progressive profit tax of 33%, here is the desired 50 million euros in the budget. Leave the citizens and the SME sector alone, stop taxing those who honestly REPORT their income and profits!

If you don’t understand economics – ask! It’s not a sin not to understand, it’s a sin to MAKE DECISIONS when you don’t understand!, says Vitanov.