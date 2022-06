VMRO-DPMNE demands an urgent session for the draft law on reduction of value added tax as well as the draft law on reduction of excise duties on fuels, wrote MP Antonio Milososki on Facebook

These two laws, which will halve the excise tax on fuels and will be taxed at a rate of 5%, instead of the current 18%, and food products will be exempt from VAT by the end of 2022, are aimed at supporting the citizens, Milososki explained.