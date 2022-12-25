The Government is trying to rush a new regulation that will make life even more difficult for the small businesses, warned VMRO-DPMNE. The opposition party points to the proposals that include an end to the income tax exempt status for micro companies that earn up to 3 million denars (50,000 EUR).

This group includes craftsmen who are most vulnerable to the economic downturns. The proposal was put up for debate just one day and is already sent to Parliament. To do this at a time of a post pandemic economic crisis and an energy crisis can only happen under the “reformist” regime in Macedonia, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party notes that 5,000 companies were shut down in the first six months of the year, an increase of 11 percent, and 1,000 fewer companies were opened in October and November compared to last year.