VMRO-DPMNE yesterday presented the offer the Swiss based PGO energy trader made to Macedonia, that would’ve greatly reduced energy prices in the country.
For several months VMRO has been claiming that the SDSM led Government is deliberately purchasing more expensive gas from politically linked suppliers. After meeting with the company, Government officials said that their offer is unacceptable.
This was a standard contract, offered by all energy traders in the EU, under European practices. The offered price was 850 EUR for 1,000 cubic meters, which would cover needs until the end of April, with a delivery of 200 million cubic meters. Still, the Government chose to push Macedonia into energy uncertainty and pays an average of 1,560 EUR per 1,000 cubic meters, and up to 1,950 EUR, said VMRO official Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska. She warned that prices during the winter can go up to 3,000 EUR, and without a reliable supplier, Macedonian economy and households could suffer serious problems.
