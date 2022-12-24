The government is leading Macedonia into energy uncertainty. In the country, gas is paid at prices up to 1,950 euros for 1,000 normal cubic meters, and the average price at which it has been purchased since the beginning of the heating season is 1,560 euros. VMRO-DPMNE has offered positions and contacts that are able to provide gas for Macedonia with favorable conditions for the state, revealed today Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE.

This is a document from an energy trading company registered in Switzerland given to ESM Sales, which shows the price and quantity that was offered. The price for 1000 normal cubic meters of gas offered to ESM is 850 euros. This price is fixed and valid for the period from November to the end of April, for the delivery of over 200 million cubic meters of gas.

The price offered by the contact provided by VMRO-DPMNE is several hundred euros lower than the stock price. It provides security and predictability for both the state and the economy and would protect us from possible shocks in the energy market in the winter period when the prices learned from last year can go over 3,000 euros for 1000 normal cubic meters of gas.

Instead of accepting the opportunity to purchase gas cheaper than stock market prices by several hundred euros, the government continued to buy expensive gas for personal business interests, she added.