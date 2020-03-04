Following the victory on April 12, there will be an infrastructure boom and complete renewal of the Republic of Macedonia. That is why VMRO-DPMNE is committing itself to the renewal that will bring about a highway connecting Skopje and Bitola, which means construction of a new highway from Veles through Prilep to Bitola. VMRO-DPMNE will build a highway that will enable people to get from Skopje to Bitola in an hour and a half, say VMRO-DPMNE.

This project means new road artery, new corridor or new highway connection from Veles, Caska, Prilep to Bitola, which is of strategic importance for the Pelagonija region and one million citizens, VMRO-DPMNE said, adding that they will complete all constructions that have been started.

The party stresses that infrastructure investments will mean a renewal that VMRO-DPMNE plans with the chambers of commerce, experts and a team of strategic aides.