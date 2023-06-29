The Government’s announcement about issuing civil bonds is aimed at laundering the ‘black money’ accumulated in the country. This is corroborated by the fact that everyone who invests over €15,000 in the civil bonds is released from the obligation to prove the origin of the assets invested, Gordana Dimitrioska – Kochoska, VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board member, explains in an interview with Republika.

“The Government claims that the civil bond aims to collect the money that the citizens are keeping “under thee mattress”, but the state issues securities available to anyone for years. So, what is thee goal of the civil bond, then? The information that arrived from the banks, that anyone who invests in civil bonds will be released from the obligation to prove the origin of the money is very indicative. Additionally, they will offer higher interests than the bank deposits to make the bonds even more attractive. That will force the banks to offer higher interests on the deposits, because the interests on credits are revenue, while on deposits are an expense, which would lead to higher interests on credits. Macedonian citizens live on credits, not on deposits, there is no money “under thee mattresses”. They barely survive, month on month, and this decision will harm most of the citizens. We can’t focus on the tiny group of people who do have money hidden away. One of the stories that SDSM was selling to come to power, was “justice and equality – we will take from the rich, and give to the poor”. Now we can see that they are taking from the poor, and the rich are enjoying all the privileges”, Dimitrioska – Kochoska said.