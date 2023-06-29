The system for joint electronic toll charging by applying only one ‘tag’ while traveling through the country or in Serbia successfully passed all tests, it is ready for use and functional, the Public Enterprise for Public Roads informed on Thursday.

The project was announced in 2021 within the initiative “Open Balkan”, while starting date for its application is July 1, 2023. It will operate in a way that the drivers, instead of stopping and buying additional appliances or cards, could use one appliance to pay in both countries. That will significantly reduce the congestion on the highways and increase the roads’ safety.