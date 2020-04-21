The Energy Regulatory Commission has released the new fuel prices, including new excise duties.

It was announced today that the excise duties on fuels will increase by MKD 3.00. According to the methodology used by ERC to calculate fuel prices, as of midnight retail prices will increase by an average of 3.12%.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER-95 and EUROSUPER-98 increase by MKD 3.50 and these fuels will cost MKD 52.00 and MKD 54.00 respectively per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL fuel increases by MKD 1.50 and the new price is MKD 46.50 per liter.