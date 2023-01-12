The World Bank has put its projection over Macedonia’s GDP growth in 2023 to 2.4 percent, down by 0.7 percent compared to its June 2022 report.

The Government’s projection for the economic growth of the country for this year is 2.9 percent.

The WB has also made a downward revision of the Macedonian GDP projection for 2024, when it predicts that it will amount to 2.7 percent, that is, the downward correction is 0.5 percentage points.

WB analyzes show that Macedonia ended 2022 with a growth of 2.1 percent.

Of the countries in the region, the World Bank projects growth of 0.8 percent in Croatia, 1.7 percent in Bulgaria, 2.2 percent in Albania and 2.3 percent in Serbia, while the economies of Bosnia and Herzegovina will have higher growth than ours of 2.5, in Montenegro 3.4 percent and in Kosovo 3.7 percent.